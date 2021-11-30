New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: As the mega auction for Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 is nearing, all the franchises have released the list of players retained by them. But Punjab Kings Star player and India's vice-captain KL Rahul has not been retained by the PBKS franchise.

According to several reports, KL Rahul has set his mind to part ways from his current franchise, and as per a report on InsideSport, new franchise Lucknow is set to lap him up. Reports claim he has been offered Rs 20 Cr by Lucknow. If that happens, he would become the most expensive player in the history of the league.

Even though the bid is not made official by any means or confirmed, it is likely that KL Rahul may join some other franchise for the next IPL 2022. But if Lucknow manages to lock KL Rahul as their team member, then he would Captain the team of Lucknow. Currently, KL Rahul gets 17 Cr from his current franchise that is Punjab Kings which him still the most expensive player of the franchise.

Also, if Rahul decides to stay with Punjab Kings, which is his current franchise he is free to negotiate a higher salary than the defined slab of Rs 16 crore (INR 160 million) for the first-choice retained player. Because of the BCCI rule, that states, the franchise can give the retained players a higher salary and forfeit the same amount from their total purse.

Let us tell you that RPSG has bought the Lucknow franchise for IPL 2022 for over 7000 Cr. Also Read: IPL 2022 Retention: Teams rush to announce retained players as deadline ends today; check list here

KL Rahul has played 94 IPL matches till now and has scored 3273 runs at an average of over 41. He is one of the most consistent batters in the league. Rahul smashed 626 runs in 13 matches and was the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2021. With all the brilliant performances, Rahul was still cannot get any title for his team.

Earlier, Virat Kohli, who recently stepped down as RCB Captain has had the highest salary so far in the history of IPL. He was on a salary of Rs 18 crore from the 2018 to 2021 season with RCB.

Posted By: Ashita Singh