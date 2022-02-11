New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The IPL mega auction for its 2022 edition, with an addition of two more franchises from this year onward, is set to begin on February 12 at Hotel ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru. The auction will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar this weekend.

How many players have been retained by teams?

A total of 27 players have been retained by the eight existing franchises. The two latest additions into IPL – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – have acquired three players each.

Below are the players retained/picked by IPL franchises prior to the mega auction:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (15 crore), Rashid Khan (15 crore), Shubman Gill (8 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russel (12 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (4 crore)

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore)

Punjab Kings have largest purse at present, Delhi Capitals with lowest

Punjab Kings have the highest remaining purse with a total of 72 Crores. Delhi Capitals have lowest remaining purse of Rs 47.5 Crore. Other teams’ remaining purse is as following:

Chennai Super Kings: INR 48 Crore

Gujarat Titans: INR 52 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: INR 48 Crore

Mumbai Indians: INR 48 Crore

Lucknow Super Giants: INR 59 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: INR 57 Crore

Rajasthan Royals: INR 62 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 68 Crore

A total of 590 players (370 Indian and 220 foreign) will be up for grabs by IPL franchises this time.

IPL 2022 auction: Shardul, Chahar, Ishan Kishan likely to gain the most

Dashing batter Shreyas Iyer and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur are expected to be among the highest ever auction buy (in the 20 crore range).

In the staggering bidding war, Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, can also get anything in the range of USD 2 million (Rs 15 crore) as both of them are proven international performers.

Among the Under-19 stars, the only one who can fetch a decent bid from the victorious team is Raj Angad Bawa as he is an all-rounder.

While Yash Dhull can get a bid but the franchises are now smart and know how U-19s can often not be upto the challenge given their past experience.

