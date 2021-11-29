New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The mega auction for IPL 2022 is expected to be held in December 2021 or early 2022 and ahead of auctions for the Indian Premier League, all teams are storming to have a look at possible player retentions. As per the reports, the mega auction will include several players from and outside of India.

All the eight teams and the new franchises will eye to choose from a mammoth pool of players. Earlier, the BCCI had informed all the franchises about the retention rules of players for IPL 2022. The BCCI has also informed the franchises that the salary purse for all IPL teams would be Rs 90 crore. It may be recalled that the salary purse for IPL 2021 was Rs 85 crore.

As per the retention rules of BCCI, franchises will be charged Rs 16 crore for the first player they retain, Rs 12 crore for the second player, Rs 8 crore for the third player, and Rs 6 crore for the fourth player.

Punjab Kings would not retain any player but are looking at uncapped players like Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh as possible retentions but haven't made their mind yet.

Rajasthan Royals has retained its skipper Sanju Samson and would look to retain other star players too.

Chennai Super Kings have decided to retain their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the next three seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from Dhoni, the franchise has retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Further, they would also aim to retain Moeen Ali or Sam Curran.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are more likely to retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is keen and will most likely retain Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Delhi Capitals are likely to retain wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and pacer Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians have decided to Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ishan Kishan and they are also in negotiations with their West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to retain their two all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarty too. However, they are still deciding on whether to retain Shubman Gill or Venkatesh Iyer­­­.

Also, the two new franchises - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - will get the opportunity to pick three players each from the remaining pool of players. Their allotted budget is Rs 33 crore.

