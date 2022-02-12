Bangalore | Jagran Sports Desk: Day 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan among top picks. All 10 franchises were involved in a frenzied bidding wars to capture some of the most exciting players the opening day had to offer. Some players found new teams while others returned to their previous franchises.

Ishan Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Avesh Khan was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore as he became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore. Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 crore. Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore.

West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crore. Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore.

Earlier, uncapped Indian bowler Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was acquired by Gujarat Giants for Rs 3 crore after a fierce battle with SRH.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore. Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh garnered interest from quite a few franchises and in the end, he was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

The following is the list of players sold on the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction here on Saturday:



Ishan Kishan - Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore

Deepak Chahar - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore

Shikhar Dhawan - Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore

R Ashwin - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore

Pat Cummins - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore

Kagiso Rabada - Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore

Trent Boult - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore

Shreyas Iyer - KKR for Rs 12.25 crore

Mohammed Shami - Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.75 crore

Harshal Patel - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore

Faf du Plessis - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore

Quinton De Kock - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore

Avesh Khan - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore

David Warner - Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore

Manish Pandey - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.50 crore

Shimron Hetmyer - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.50 crore

Robin Uthappa - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore

Jason Roy - Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore

Devdutt Padikkal - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore

Deepak Hooda - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore

Dwayne Bravo - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.4 crore

Nitish Rana - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 8 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore

Jason Holder - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore

Washington Sundar - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore

Krunal Pandya - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore

Mitchell Marsh - Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crore

Ambati Rayudu - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore

Jonny Bairstow - Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 crore

Dinesh Karthik - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5.50 crore

Nicholas Pooran - SRH for Rs 10.75 crore

T Natarajan - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore

Prasidh Krishna - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore

Lockie Ferguson - Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore

Josh Hazlewood - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7.75 crore

Mark Wood - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.50 crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.20 crore

Shardul Thakur - Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore

Mustafizur Rahman - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

Kuldeep Yadav - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

Rahul Chahar - Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore

Abhinav S - Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.6 crore

Dewald Brevis - Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore

Ashwin Hebbar - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Rahul Tripathi - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.50 crore

Sarfaraz Khan - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Riyan Parag - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.80 crore

Abhishek Sharma - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.50 crore

Shahrukh Khan - Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore

Shivam Mavi - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore

Rahul Tewatia - Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 crore

Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore

Harpreet Brar - Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore

Shahbaz Ahmed - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.4 crore

K S Bharat - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

Anuj Rawat - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore

Prabhsimran Singh - Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakh

Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakh

Jitesh Sharma - Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Basil Thampi - Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh

Kartik Tyagi - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore

Akash Deep - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh

KM Asif - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Ishan Porel - Punjab Kings for Rs 25 lakh

Tushar Deshpande - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Ankit Singh Rajpoot - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakh

Noor Ahmad - Gujarat Titans for Rs 30 lakh

Murugan Ashwin - Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.6 crore

KC Cariappa - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh

Shreyas Gopal - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 75 lakh

J Suchith - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh

R Sai Kishore - Gujarat Titans - Rs 3 crore

Players who went unsold (day 1 of auction): Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammed Nabi, Sam Billings, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Amit Mishra, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Mohammed Azharudeen, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma