Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: In another major blow decimating the team further, Kolkata Knight Riders' star opener Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) due to a hamstring injury. This came a week after KKR lost its Australian pacer Pat Cummins to a hip injury. Rahane had undergone scans, which revealed that he had torn his tendon.

Kolkata Knight Riders took to Twitter to make the announcement and posted a video message from the player. "Official Announcement Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery, @ajinkyarahane88. The Knights camp will miss you #AmiKKR #IPL2022," tweeted Knight Riders.

🚨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭



Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury.



Wish you a speedy recovery, @ajinkyarahane88. The Knights camp will miss you 💜#AmiKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/aHDYmkE2f0 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 17, 2022

In a video posted in the same tweet, Rahane said, "I enjoyed my time, on and off-field. I learnt a lot as a cricketer, about life and everything. I just want to thank all the players, support staff, Venky sir, and management people for all your support. I will definitely come back stronger next year. I am sure we will do good as a team in our next game and hopefully, we will go to Kolkata and the playoffs".

Rahane did not have a very great IPL this time around, scoring 133 runs at an average of 19.00 in seven games. His individual best score this season is 44. Earlier on May 13, the franchise owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced that its pacer Pat Cummins was ruled out of the IPL 2022 due to a hip injury. KKR had said that Cummins has returned to his home in Australia for two weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Coming to his side, KKR is currently in the sixth place in the points tally with 12 points and is still in the race for playoffs. Kolkata will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their final league match at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 18. Kolkata will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan