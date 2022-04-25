New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The most sucessful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League, with titles, and wins, Mumbai Indians are currently witnessing their worst IPL campaign ever with 8 consecutive losses. Rohit Sharma-led franchise is almost out of the IPL 2022 at this early stage only. Winless in this season of the tournament, Rohit Sharma and the team are at the bottom of the points table with NRR in negative. As MI became the first to take an early exit from the 15th edition of IPL 2022, here are 5 reasons why Mumbai Indians are struggling this year.

Lack of match winners

Apart from the 4 retained players, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Surya Kumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and retained player Ishan Kishan, MI lacked in terms of talents and consistency among players. It takes more than 4-5 people to win a match. The franchise performance this season cannot find right combination and it lacked performance from solid players.

Batters' missing mojo

Mumbai Indians batters such as Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Pollard, and Surya Kumar Yadav have not performed that good season. Rohit Sharma wo usually open for MI is unable to convert his good starts into big runs. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan who was brought back by MI for a whopping Rs 15.25 crores after the first match hadn’t produced big innings. Meanwhile, MI is also lacking runs in the middle order. This year, power hitter Kieron Pollard is also struggling to score big or smash big sixes and fours.

Missing all-rounders and power-hitters!

Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2022 let go of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya from the franchise. Hardik Pandya was picked by Gujarat Titans whereas Krunal was also picked by another franchise in the IPL Mega auction. The franchise doesn’t have an Indian player in the calibre of Pandya who can bat and bowl as well. This major shift in teams has changed the team’s dynamics as they now look like a disjointed band without balance.

Lone Bumrah on the bowling front

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah who was retained by the Mumbai Indians, the franchises can’t find any consistent bowlers who can dismiss wickets at right time. The replacements like M Ashwin, Tymal Mills and Daniel Same are not in the same league, especially when compared to someone like Boult who was part of the team in 2021. Although Unadkat has some experience, most of the time he went wicketless and gave away plenty of runs. MI is using Pollard as their fifth bowling option when Sams got thrashed by Pat in the previous game.

Failure of Big overseas players such as Daniel Sams and Tim David

MI in the mega auction bid big to buy these players in hope that they will provide an upper hand to the team but except for Mills and Brevis, the other two players are not performing at the level they have known for. In two games Tim David hasn’t scored more than 15 runs while Daniel Sams giveaway 130+ runs in just three games while taking only three wickets.

Posted By: Ashita Singh