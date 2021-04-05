IPL 2021: The BCCI has said that the weekend lockdown and night curfew won't impact the scheduled IPL games as "players are in a bio-bubble and would be travelling in buses which are also part of the bubble".

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Uddhav Thackeray government on Sunday announced a night curfew and weekend lockdown in Maharashtra to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection in the state. The decision comes after the Chief Minister reviewed the situation in the state and said that stricter curbs must be imposed to break the chain of COVID-19.

With the Maharashtra government announcing more curbs in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans have been raising questions about whether it will impact the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and how would the teams travel to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), however, has said that the weekend lockdown and night curfew won't impact the scheduled IPL games as "players are in a bio-bubble and would be travelling in buses which are also part of the bubble".

"See, not just the teams, but also the buses and drivers and everything is inside the bio-secure bubble. So, travelling to the stadium on match-days will not be a problem. Regular tests are being done on those working around the teams as well just like it was last year in the UAE. The curfew won't hurt travel to and from the stadium," news agency ANI quoted BCCI sources as saying.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which governors the games at Wankhede, also said that the fresh curbs won't affect the IPL games and the matches would indeed be going ahead as per schedule.

This year, the IPL would be held across six cities -- Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, New Delhi and Kolkata -- and in bio-bubbles. Mumbai would host ten games from April 10 to 25. The first game at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have set up their base in Mumbai as of now. The fifth franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is also based in Mumbai currently, but they will soon move to Chennai to play their first match against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 11.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma