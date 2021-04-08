IPL 2021: Following his retirement from international cricket, it was expected that Dhoni will retire from all forms of cricket after IPL 2020 but the Chennai Super Kings had dismissed those claims.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from Friday with an opening match between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, ahead of the beginning of IPL 2021, the buzz over the retirement of former India legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again gained pace with fans and several cricket pundits wondering whether this would be the last season of the wicket-keeper batsman or not.

All these clouds over Dhoni's retirement, however, have been cleared by Chennai Super Kings chief executive officer (CEO) Kasi Viswanathan who said that the former Indian skipper is not yet looking at giving up professional cricket.

"See, I don’t think it is going to be his final year. This is my personal view and I don’t think we are looking at anybody now," Viswanathan said while speaking to The Indian Express in an interview.

Dhoni had retired from international cricket in August last year. Following this, it was expected that Dhoni, who is considered as India's most successful captain, will retire from all forms of cricket after IPL 2020 but the Chennai Super Kings had dismissed those claims.

"Definitely not," the 39-year-old former Indian skipper had said during Chennai Super Kings' last league game in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign of IPL 2021 from Saturday with their first game against Delhi Capitals. Last year, Chennai Super Kings, which has won three IPL titles, had performed miserably and had managed to won six out of their 14 games.

Dhoni was particularly criticised for his performance as captain and batsman. However, the Chennai Super Kings management had said that Dhoni would continue to lead their side in the 14th season of the IPL.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma