According to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the BCCI has not officially made any request to alter the schedule for India’s five-match test series against England for completing the remaining part of the now-postponed IPL-2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League (IPL) in the previous few years has achieved the reputation of being among the top-watched Cricket events worldwide. As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to stall the league due to the smashing pace of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Board had made it clear that it will complete the remaining part of the Cricket League within this year.

Such assertions from BCCI’s end had given rise to speculations that will the schedule of the India vs. England test series (supposed to start by the beginning of August) be tweaked to make way for the rest of the IPL-2021?

According to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the BCCI has not officially made any request to alter the schedule for India’s five-match test series against England for completing the remaining part of the now-postponed IPL-2021. Earlier, British newspaper ‘The Times’ reported that ECB was expecting such request from the BCCI in the immediate future and enquiries were being made in this regard by BCCI.

“We talk to the BCCI on a regular basis about a wide range of issues especially as we address the challenges of COVID-19 but have had no official request to change dates and are continuing to plan for the five Test series as scheduled,” an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

BCCI, however, continues to explore options to squeeze in the remaining matches of IPL within the tight Cricket schedule of this year. An Indian Express report quoted a BCCI source denoting the situation to be “pretty fluid” to complete the remaining edition of Indian Premier League-2021.

The source agreed with British media reports suggesting BCCI enquiring about an option to squeeze IPL in the coming months but agreed that no such official request was made by the Board.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan