New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The auction for the 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will take place on February 18 in Chennai. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a mini-auction and will be a one-day event where franchises will be aiming to plug a number of holes in their squad.

The "mini-auction" this year would see 292 players going under the hammer and all these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. However, all the teams do not sit on the same boat and some of the franchises can take it easy in this auction after retaining most of their lineup from the 2020 IPL. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the mini-auction.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket. 12 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

So as the IPL 2021 auction is just a day away, here's all you need to know about the mini-auction of the mega event:

Date, time and venue:

The IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18, Thursday. The event will take place in Chennai and will start at 3:00 pm.

Will IPL 2021 auction have a live telecast?

The IPL 2021 auction will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The IPL 2021 auction will also be streamed live on Star Sports Network's digital platforms.

How to watch the IPL 2021 auction online?

You can watch the online streaming of IPL 2021 Auction on Hotstar.

How many players will be up for grabs at IPL 2021 auction?

292 players will compete for 61 vacant spots. A total of 1,114 cricketers had registered for the IPL 2021 auction and the list was pruned to 292 last week. The complete list of players up for grabs is available at IPLT20.com.

What about IPL franchises' purse?

Chennai Super Kings: 19.9 crore

Mumbai Indians: 15.35 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 35.4 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10.75 crore

Delhi Capitals: 13.4 crore

Kings XI Punjab: 53.2 crore

Rajasthan Royals: 37.85 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: 10.75 crore

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan