New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders stole a fantastic win in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League to enter the finals. KKR will be up against Chennai Super Kings in the finals of IPL 2021 on October 15. The Knight Riders have won the IPL trophy in year 2012 and 2014 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir.

Although at the start of IPL 2021, the team didn't perform well they managed to qualify for the playoffs by knocking MI, RR out of the race. In the eliminator against RCB, KKR thrashed the team to pave their way into the 2nd qualifier and then won against Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets.

KKR became only the third team after Chennai Super Kings (2013) and SunRisers Hyderabad (2018) to reach the final of the IPL after winning the Eliminator and Qualifier. KKR has entered the playoffs 6 times and won the championship twice. As the franchise has now made it into the final of IPL 2021, we have brought you the journey of the team in this year's tournament.

Here's a look at Kolkata Knight Rider's IPL 2021 journey:

Match 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Result - KKR won by 10 runs

Match 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Result - MI won by 10 runs

Match 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Result - RCB won by 38 runs

Match 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Result - CSK won by 18 runs

Match 5: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Result - RR won by 6 wickets

Match 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Result - KKR won by 5 wickets

Match 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Result - DC won by 7 wickets

Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Result - KKR won by 6 wickets

Match 9: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Result - KKR won by 7 wickets

Match 10: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Result - CSK won by 2 wickets

Match 11: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Result - KKR won by 3 wickets

Match 12: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Result - PBKS won by 5 wickets

Match 13: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Result - KKR won by 6 wickets

Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Result - KKR won by 86 runs

Eliminator- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Result - KKR won by 4 wickets

Qualifier 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Result - KKR won by 4 wickets

This year Kolkata Knight Riders brought in some faces who performed spectacularly in both the legs of IPL 2021 in India and in the UAE. Here have a look at the players who led the franchise to take one step closer to their third IPL trophy.

List of all the top players of this season:

Venkatesh Iyer

The 27-year-old debutant impressed everyone with his batting skills. He did exceptionally well in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The all-rounder scored 320 runs in 9 innings and scored 3 half-centuries with 3 dismissals.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is the only player of KKR who scored 400+ runs in this season of IPL. The batsman added some extra runs with his fiery batting throughout the season. In 16 innings Shubman scored 427 runs so far.

Varun Chakravarthy

The Right arm bowler struck and took some crucial wickets for his team. The bowler took 18 wickets with one career-best of 3/13. He is one of the uncapped players who used his opportunity to perform for his team.

