New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Even the dropping of Sandeep Sharma from the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad, who has dismissed him seven times in the IPL, did not help Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli as he failed to get a big score despite a getting off to a good start in Wednesday’s IPL encounter between the two sides.

No wonder the RCB skipper was upset as he fell for 33 off 29 balls against SRH, taking out his anger on a chair in the RCB dugout!

Walking back to the team dugout, a frustrated Kohli hit a chair with his bat as his other RCB teammates looked on. A video of Kohli hitting the chair has gone viral on social media.

Interestingly, Kohli had also scored 33 off 29 balls against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on Friday.

On Wednesday night, Kohli had built a good partnership of 44 runs for the third wicket with Glenn Maxwell, but at the start of the 13th over, he pulled a short delivery from Jason Holder straight to Vijay Shankar in the deep, who took an excellent running catch.

For RCB, Maxwell was the top scorer, hitting five fours and three maximums with skipper Virat Kohli (33) Shahbaz Ahmed (14) and Kyle Jamieson (12) providing valuable contributions.

Kohli’s dismissal started the slide for RCB as they soon found themselves reeling at 110/6 after being 91/3 at the time of Kohli’s departure. The eventually put up 149/8 in the stipulated 20 overs.

