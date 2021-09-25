New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 35th match of the Indian Premier League was played between Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) middle-order provided a fantastic start with the bat as the team in yellow chased the target of 156 in 18.1 overs, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in an Indian Premier League match.

They witnessed a bump in form of a stand storm and got delayed for 30 minutes. Winning the toss, MSD-led CSK opted to bowl first. Sent in to bat first RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal smashed CSK bowlers in the first half by putting 90 runs in 10 overs. However, the match did not turn up in their favour. The match remained action-packed with many talking points.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's fiery innings:

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli starred with the bat they scored innings of 70 and 53 respectively for Banglore. The duo made a 111-run opening stand. The aggressive batting from both ends led CSK to take a step back in the first 10 overs. Both batsmen completed their half-centuries as they pushed up the teams score to 156 in the allotted overs

Shardul Thakur and Dwyane Bravo triggered a decline:

Shardul Thakur bagged two wickets in a row as he sent Ab de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal back to the pavilion in the 17th over of the first innings. Dwayne Bravo got the breakthrough for CSK in 14th over after he removed Kohli for 53 followed by Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel's wicket in later overs.

Chahal-Maxwell's mixed bag:

Yuzuvendra Chahal and Glen Maxwell lit up hope as Chahal bowled out Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 8th over and Maxwell took the wicket of Faf du Plessis in the 9th over. The duo put RCB back in the game for a while, after sending the CSK openers back to the pavilion.

RCB's 7th consecutive loss in the UAE:

After losing to CSK on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore witnessed their 4th loss out of 9 games in the IPL 2021 and their 7th consecutive loss in the UAE. RCB's winning streak here is in jeopardy as the franchise witnessed loss in the last 7 games that they played in UAE.

CSK returns to number 1 in the points table:

With a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, Chennai Super Kings is back to number one position in the points table with 14 points. While RCB with their loss remained at number 3 in the table.

