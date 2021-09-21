From Kohli's 200th match to RCB's unwanted record, Check out 5 talking point of KKR vs RCB here

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the team in red Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 9 wickets in the first match of Phase 2 of IPL 14. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, RCB's captain Virat Kohli alongside Devdutt Paddikal opened the first innings. The decision backfired as half of the RCB's players were back in the pavilion in the first 10 overs.

However, as RCB struggled to bat in the first innings, Shubman Gill and debutant Venkatesh Iyer made batting look easier as they opened for KKR. Chasing a target of 92 runs, KKR opening batsmen crushed RCB's bowling lineup.

As the team in red failed to keep up with a good performance strike, KKR managed to win a crucial match in order to make it in the qualifiers round. The match on Monday witnessed many ups and downs with several points to talk about.

Virat Kohli's 200th game for RCB

RCB's skipper Virat Kohli played his 200th match for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The skipper is only the fourth player in IPL to touch the mark of 200 games and the first player to play 200 matches for a single team. Virat Kohli has been part of the team since 2008.

AB De Villiers dismissed for a golden duck

AB De Villiers has won many crucial matches for the team as he never fails to put runs on the scoreboard. In the match against KKR on Monday, AB de Villiers was sent to the pavilion early as the batsman was dismissed for a golden duck by Russell. First time since 2016, AB got out with contributing any run on the scoreboard.

Varun Chakravarthy's missed hat-trick

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy ceased the match with his mystery bowling style as he managed to take 3 crucial wickets in the match. After sending Maxwell and Sachin Baby to the pavilion on two consecutive balls, the bowler missed out to take the 3rd wicket on his hat-trick ball.

MBA student-turned-Cricketer

KKR's debutant batsman Venkatesh Iyer in the 31st match against RCB grabbed much attention for his aggressive batting. Venkatesh Iyer managed to remain not out with 41 runs on the scoreboard. The debutant player before turning to cricket was a CA aspirant and later decided to pursue MBA in finance. Enrolled in an MBA college, Venkatesh left his studies to take chance on the cricket field.

RCB bowled out for under 100 runs

While RCB is a team that has managed to score one of the highest totals with 264 in IPL's history. RCB has also managed to bowl out for under 100 runs several times. The 31 matches in IPL 14 against KKR marked RCB's 6th time the team was bundled under 100 runs.

Kolkata Knight Rider's win on Monday has moved to the fifth spot on the IPL 2021 points table and RCB remains at the third spot in the points table.

