New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian batting legend Virat Kohli is one of those rare players in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) who have played for just one side since the beginning of the cash-rich league in 2008.

Kohli, who is known for aggressive behaviour, had joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2008 and since then he has never changed his side in the history of IPL. With the beginning of the 14th season of the IPL, Kohli on Friday finally revealed why he never played for any other side in the tournament.

Speaking about his "special bond" with the RCB, the 32-year-old said that he won't be able to "recreate the love, respect and enjoyment" that he feels at the Bangalore-based franchise. Kohli, who is leading Bangalore since the 2013 edition, also said that the thought of changing the side never came to his mind because he has not won an IPL title for the RCB.

"A lot of fun on the field and me as an individual have never felt that I wanna move away from the system just because I haven't won a title. That happens because things have been so organic, this cannot be created anywhere," Kohli said in a video posted by Royal Challengers Banglore.

"This cannot be manufactured in a way that people are forcing me to play, and I am forcing the management to keep me, there has never been a conversation like that. So, things have been very organic. The respect, the care and the enjoyment I feel here, I don't think I can recreate anywhere else. The experience has been magical," he added.

The RCB skipper also spoke about his batting position in the IPL 2021 and said that opening the innings for the RCB this year will give the right balance to the squad.

"I had spoken to Mike (Hesson) and Simon (Katich) last year that I would like to open in IPL 2021 and I would go into that headspace, luckily things happened in a way that I got to open in the last game against England and I ended up getting a good score which gave me the confidence to step into this role so I can probably do it again," he said.

The 14th season of the IPL began on Friday with the first game begin played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma