New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 34th match of the Indian Premier League was played between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KKR player's with their clinical performance won the game with seven wickets against Mumbai Indians.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Mumbai Indians got off to a good start as opening batters Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock put on 56 runs inside the first six overs but finally were restricted to a total of 155. Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer played knocks of 74 and 53 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians. The match remained thrilling with many talking points.

Rahul Tripathi's winning knock

Rahul Tripathi was unstoppable as he scored 74 runs in just 42 balls helped his team to walk home with a victory. Rahul remained not-out and brought up his 50 at just 29 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer's maiden 50

KKR's Venkatesh Iyer remained the talk of the match with his fiery batting. MBA aspirant turned cricketer scored his maiden fifty against MI in Abu Dhabi. The young player in his 2nd match scored 53 runs off 30 balls and formed a partnership for the team to win the match.

Quinton de Kock's 55 to the rescue

Mumbai Indians were sent to bat as Quinton de Kock open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma. The batsman with his blazing batting contributed 55 runs off 4b balls to take the team's total to 155.

Rohit Sharma 1000 run against KKR

Captain Rohit Sharma batted to put 33 runs off 30 balls on the scoreboard. With his runs, Rohit became the first-ever player in IPL to complete 1000 runs against a single franchise. The skipper scored achieved this record against Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

KKR in top 4 on the points table

With a win against MI on Thursday at Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders gained 2 points and shifted 2 positions up to number 4 on the points table. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have dropped two positions down to number 6 on the points table of IPL 2021.

