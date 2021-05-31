IPL 2021: Rajeev Shukla said that the team of BCCI’s top officials including President (Sourav Ganguly), secretary (Jay Shah) and IPL Chairman (Brijesh Patel) will reach UAE in the coming days to have discussions with the ECB.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla reached Dubai last week to build the ground to accommodate the remaining schedule of IPL-2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The premier cricket tournament, which had to be suspended on May 4 due to COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble prepared for the league, will resume in UAE, less than a week after the Indian cricket team would play its last test of the series in Manchester.

Rajeev Shukla, in an interview to Khaleej Times, said that the team of BCCI’s top officials including President (Sourav Ganguly), secretary (Jay Shah) and IPL Chairman (Brijesh Patel) will reach UAE in the coming days to have discussions with the Emirates Cricket Board and other authorities.

“The only issue is about the spectators, whether they will allow the spectators or not. So we will talk to them about that. We will go by whatever UAE authorities decide,” Shukla said.

IPL to end by October 10

The IPL is likely to resume on September 18, four days after the visiting Indian team will play its last test match of the series against England.

“Even if we start on September 19, by the 10th of October we have to finish it. Then there’s a T20 World Cup (October-November) also,” Shukla told Khaleej Times while adding that if the situation related to pandemic doesn’t improve in India in the coming months, the BCCI may look for conducting ICC T-20 world cup in UAE again.

Whichever foreign players are available is fine, says Rajeev Shukla

Shukla, while emphasising that the priority of BCCI is to complete the remaining of the IPL, said that the Board has discussed the issue in detail and pointed out that whoever is not available for the tournament, it wouldn’t affect the resumption of the tournament.

"We have discussed foreign players’ issue also. Our main focus is on completing this edition of the IPL. It should not be left halfway through. So whichever foreign players are available is fine. Whoever is not available, it is not going to stop us from hosting the tournament,” Shukla told Khaleej Times.

“The Indian players are there, foreign players are there, but few foreign players will not be available. So the franchises will definitely look for other players. Whoever is available, we are going to have the tournament with them. That’s our policy,” he added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma