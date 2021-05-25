IPL 2021: The IPL was postponed on May 4 after multiple COVID-19 cases were detected inside IPL-bubble amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) will tentatively resume on September 18 or 19 in the United Arab Emirates, less than a week after India will be hosted by England for its last test match, a BCCI official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The Board will reportedly have a three-week window to complete the remaining schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which spans 31 games in total from September 18 or 19 onward.

The IPL was postponed on May 4 after multiple COVID-19 cases were detected inside IPL-bubble amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases. "The BCCI has spoken to all the stakeholders and the likely start could be between September 18th to 20th. Since September 18 is a Saturday and 19 a Sunday, it is more likely that you would want to re-start it on a weekend date," the BCCI official said.

Final on October 9 or 10

The IPL final will reportedly be played during the weekend falling October 9 or October 10. The BCCI official added that the timeline for the matches with respect to UAE’s COVID-restrictions is being created. Indian team's last Test match against England is set to finish on September 14 at Manchester and on the next day, the whole team will be flown to UAE in a chartered flight for a "bubble to bubble" transfer.

Three-day quarantine for the players

The BCCI official, while detailing upon the quarantine details of the players and the respective team staff said that there will be three-day quarantine for players arriving from the UK and the Caribbean.

"The Indian team and the English players who will be available will fly in the same charter flight from Manchester to Dubai. Similarly, the West Indies players will also fly in after completing the Caribbean Premier League engagements. There will be three-day quarantine for players arriving from the UK and the Caribbean," the BCCI official said.

IPL franchises informed about the development

A franchise official confirmed that communication from BCCI has come on the matter. "We have been told by the BCCI to be ready for the tournament. We have been given a September 15 to 20 window," a team official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan