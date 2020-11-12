According to media reports, the BCCI will likely bring out a tender for the new franchise after Diwali 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After an immensely successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to add another team in the cash-rich league.

According to a report by The Hindu and The Times of India, the BCCI has also indicated the franchises about its intention to add another team in the IPL and will likely bring out a tender for the new franchise after Diwali 2020.

As per the reports, the BCCI is keen on adding another team in the IPL to attain "financial balance" after the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The reports further claimed that the new franchise will likely be from Ahmedabad.

"The tender is most likely to come after Diwali, once a decision is taken in this regard. And regardless of whether it's one franchise or two, if new teams come in then a mega action cannot be avoided," The Times of India quoted BCCI sources as saying.

The 13th season of the IPL was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the 14th season of the cash-rich league will be held in India in March and April.

"Yeah, absolutely. April, May we’ll have another one (referring to IPL 2021). No, no it (the speculations) is not true. The UAE was only for the IPL. Yeah, yeah," Ganguly had said earlier.

"We will be fine. We will be fine. ISL (Indian Super League) is starting in November in Goa, we will be fine. The scare, that is not there anymore and the IPL has helped a lot," he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians on Tuesday won the 13th season of the IPL and became the only side in the history of the cash-rich league to lift the title five times. Rohit Sharma's side defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals by five wickets to lift the trophy on Tuesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma