IPL 2021, SRH vs DC: The BCCI said that the Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Delhi Capitals will go ahead as the rest of the players have tested negative for the infection.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The deadly COVID-19 infection on Wednesday breached the bio-bubble of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 once again after Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan tested positive for the infection ahead of the team's schedule match against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In a press statement, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has said that six close contacts of Natarajan -- Vijay Shankar, Vijay Kumar, Shyam Sundar J, Anjana Vannan, Tushar Khedkar and Periyasamy Ganesan -- have been isolated as a precautionary measure. It, however, said that the Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Delhi Capitals will go ahead as the rest of the players have tested negative for the infection.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic," the BCCI statement read.

Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19 is a major setback for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he is team's go-to bowler for the death overs.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 resumed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday after it had to be halted in May due to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble when the event was being staged in India.

Later, the BCCI had said that the second phase of the event will be held in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi -- in September due to the COVID-19 situation in India. The BCCI had also allowed fans to enter the stadiums. It had said that fans can purchase tickets from September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website iplt20.com.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma