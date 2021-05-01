IPL 2021: Making the announcement, the Hyderabad management also said that it might change its playing XI for its next match against Rajasthan Royals, hinting that Warner could be dropped.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Following its poor run in the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday sacked Australian opener David Warner from captaincy and handed over the reins of the team to New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson for the rest of the tournament.

Making the announcement, the Hyderabad management also said that it might change its playing XI for its next match against Rajasthan Royals, hinting that Warner could be dropped.

"This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," the statement read.

Warner, who led SunRisers Hyderabad to their maiden title win in 2016, has been in poor form this season that has also impacted the team's overall performance. Currently, Hyderabad sit at the bottom of the points table with just one win in six games. The team has just two points and a net run rate (NRR) of minus 0.264.

They will play their next game against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Royals too have been struggling in this year's IPL and have won just two matches from their six games. Currently they have four points and minus 0.690 NRR.

Following are the complete squads of Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad:

SunRisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Rajasthan Royals:

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma