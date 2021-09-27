Dubai | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad made the Rajasthan Royals' path to the IPL play-offs more difficult with a seven-wicket victory on Monday. Opener Jason Roy and skipper Kane Williamson hit confident half-centuries in Sunrisers Hyderbad's win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday, as IPL Play-offs calculations became a little more complicated.

On a tricky wicket where stroke-making was difficult, the Royals scored 164 for six thanks to a well-calculated 82-run knock by skipper Sanju Samson.

However, the score was insufficient as Roy (60 off 42) and Williamson (51 not out) led the team to their only second win of the season.

The Royals' playoff chances were dented by the loss, as they remained in sixth place with eight points, while the Sunrisers, who have been ruled out of the playoffs, remained at the bottom of the table.

With eight points each, four teams - Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Royals, and Mumbai Indians - are alive in the play-offs race, in which CSK and Delhi Capitals are the clear favourites for the top two spots with 16 points each.

With the Sunrisers chasing 165, Roy (18 off 11) and Wriddhiman Saha (18 off 11) raced to 57 for no loss. The pair scored 18 runs off Chris Morris' fifth over that included four boundaries.

Spinner Mahipal Lomror (1/22) broke the excellent partnership. However, Williamson and Roy continued to milk runs to take the Sunrisers to 90 for one with 10 overs to go.

Roy was caught off rookie pacer Chetan Sakaria (1/32) after being dropped on 55 by Yashasvi Jasiwal off Rahul Tewatia.

Priyam Garg (0) left soon after, as the Royals appeared to be on the verge of a comeback. However, Williamson and Abhishek Sharma (21) led the team across the line.

Earlier, Samson produced his second consecutive fifty after conjuring up an unbeaten 70 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

The captain sent the ball seven times to the fence and three times over it in his impressive 57-ball innings, with which he became the leading run-scorer (433) of the season, surpassing Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan (430).

Jaiswal (36) and Mahipal Lomror (29 not out), who was dropped twice (23 and 29), were the other two batters to provide valuable contributions on a wicket where the ball did not come on to the bat easily for a major part of Royals innings.

Asked to bowl, pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28) bowled a splendid length ball, on leg stump which worked perfectly for SRH as the dangerous Evin Lewis (6) hit straight to Abdul Samad at deep backward square leg in the second over.

Despite snaring Lewis' wicket early, the Sunrisers bowlers were guilty of bowling wide and short and Jaiswal took the opportunity to counterattack.

The youngster, who smashed four boundaries and a six, played some splendid shots with skipper Samson also slowly finding his feet as the two collected 46 runs in the Powerplay.

The duo went on to share a 56-run stand before Sandeep Sharma (1/30) got rid of Jaiswal, who had hit a stunning six just a ball earlier.

To keep the pressure on the Royals, SRH skipper Kane Williamson brought in star Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (1/31) back into the attack and a mis-hit by Liam Livingstone (4) meant the move was met with the desired result.

With Lomror playing second fiddle to perfection, Samson took over the proceedings.

But Siddharth Kaul (2/36) bowled a great last over, dismissing Samson and Riyan Parag (0) to restrict the Royals to 164 after being hit for 20 runs in his third over.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta