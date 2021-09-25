Sharjah | Jagran Sports Desk: Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi took five wickets between themselves to help Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs in their Indian Premier League 2021 match on Saturday. Chasing 126, Hyderabad were restricted to 120/7 despite an unbeaten 47 by Jason Holder threatening to take the match away from Punjab. SRH were knocked out of the race of the play-offs after the loss. (FULL MATCH SCORECARD)

Opting to field, Sunrisers restricted Punjab Kings to a modest 125 for 7 with West Indies seamer Jason Holder (3/19) emerging as the most successful bowler with his three wickets.

He was ably supported by fellow pacers Sandeep Sharma (1/20), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/34), spin duo of Rashid Khan (1/17) and Abdul Samad (1/9).

In reply, Sunrisers lost half of their side in 13 overs, slipping to 60 for five.

Jason Holder scored a 29-ball 47 not out but it was not enough in the end.

For Punjab, South African batsman Aiden Markram (27) was the top-scorer, while skipper KL Rahul contributed with run-a-ball 21 at the top.

Hyderabad had a horror start as David Warner (2) was dismissed on the third ball of the chase. On a short and outside off delivery from Shami, Warner nicked behind to keeper KL Rahul. Shami had his second wicket of the match when captain Kane Williamson (1) chopped onto his leg-stump while going for the drive.

Shami was brilliant in the power-play, conceding only five runs for big scalps of Warner and Williamson. Hyderabad scored only one boundary in their power-play score of 20, the lowest in the season. It is also their lowest-ever score in the first six overs in the history of IPL.

Hyderabad's troubles increased as Manish Pandey (13) was bowled through the gate by a googly from Ravi Bishnoi in the eighth over. Five overs later, Bishnoi had his second scalp of the match with Kedar Jadhav (12) getting a bottom edge to the stumps. Four balls later, Bishnoi had his third wicket with Abdul Samad (1) slicing to short third man.

Jason Holder smacked a six in Bishnoi's final over hitting back-to-back sixes off Ellis put Hyderabad's chase on track. Wriddhiman Saha (31) was run-out after a terrible mix-up on the first ball post-second strategic timeout. Holder smashed another six in Shami's final over to make equation easy.

Arshdeep Singh got Rashid Khan to top-edge a pull for a return catch to his right in the 19th over. With 17 needed off final over, Holder cracked a six off Ellis on the second ball. With seven needed off the final ball, Ellis kept his calm in giving a single run off a slower full toss to help Punjab emerge victorious.

