Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 37th match of the IPL 14 will be played between Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderbad and KL Rahul's Punjab Kings in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 7: 30 pm. Both the teams have lost their first matches in the 2nd phase of IPL 2021. Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad so far have locked horns 14 times with each other, out of which Punjab has won 7 games and Rajasthan has won 7 games. The upcoming match will witness a tie-breaker in their head-to-heads to take one team forward.

Here's everything you need to know about the 37th Match of IPL 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings

Pitch report:

The Pitch at has Sharjah Cricket Stadium has remained neutral in many games with unexpected results. The pitch in the next match can provide modest help to both departments and spinners in the middle overs might get handy.

Weather Report:

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Sharjah on Saturday. As per the forecast, the temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celcius with 57% humidity and zero chances of rain for an uninterrupted match.

Dream XI:

KL Rahul (c), Rashid Khan (VC), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder

Probable Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid, Arshdeep Singh

Full squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, and Jalaj Saxena.

Posted By: Ashita Singh