Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 55th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Zayed International Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 pm. For Mumbai Indians, the match is the most crucial as their win will decide their place in the playoffs while it is the last game for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 14. So far SRH and MI have clashed 17 times out of which MI has won 9 matches and SRH has won 8.

Here's everything you need to know about the 55th match of IPL 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians

SRH vs MI: Pitch Report

Abu Dhabi's pitch is expected to assist the batsmen as the wicket looked good for batting. The pitch in the later overs can assist bowlers too. A target of 160 and beyond is decent over this wicket.

SRH vs MI: Weather forecast

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Abu Dhabi. As per the forecast, the temperature will be 36 degree Celsius and with zero chances of rain during the match.

SRH vs MI: Dream XI prediction

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy (vc), Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, James Neesham, Siddarth Kaul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan

SRH vs MI: Probable playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar/Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

SRH vs MI: Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Roosh Kalaria

