IPL 2021: Axar is the second player after Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a major setback for the Delhi Capitals before the beginning of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus, reported news agency ANI.

"Unfortunately, Axar has tested positive. He is isolating and all protocols are being followed," ANI quoted Delhi Capitals sources as saying.

Axar is the second IPL player after Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana who has tested coronavirus positive. As per the norms laid down by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), a player who tests coronavirus positive "must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier".

"During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately," the BCCI guidelines states.

Meanwhile, Axar testing coronavirus positive is not a good news ahead of the beginning of the IPL. Earlier in the day, several ground staff at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai have also tested coronavirus positive. The Wankhede Stadium will host ten IPL games this year from April 10 to 25. The first game of the season will also be held at the Wankhede Stadium between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals -- have set up their base in Mumbai as of now but the surging number of coronavirus cases in the city has caused panic among the franchises. Mumbai had on Friday registered more than 8,800 coronavirus cases, its highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma