IPL 2021 Schedule: Though the BCCI is yet to announce the schedule and venues for the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has hinted that Mumbai is the frontrunner to host all the league stage matches of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With the country witnessing a dip in coronavirus cases, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has expressed confidence that the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will likely be held in India, bringing a smile on the faces of all cricket fans.

Though the BCCI is yet to announce the schedule and venues for the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has hinted that Mumbai is the frontrunner to host all the league stage matches of the tournament.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jindal said that Mumbai, which has three grounds, will likely host the league stages games while the playoffs of the cash-rich league will be held in Ahmedabad.

"From what I'm hearing and seeing, if England can come and tour, if the ISL (Indian Super League) can happen all in Goa, if Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic 50-over competition) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20 competition) can happen across venues, I can't fathom the IPL moving out of India. I do believe the IPL will happen in India," he told ESPNcricinfo.

"I believe they're contemplating whether to have the league phase at one venue (city) and playoffs at another venue. There's a lot of chatter about Mumbai being possibly being one venue because it has three grounds (Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium) and enough practice facilities, and Motera (Ahmedabad) hosting the knockouts, but it's all unverified, it's all just what I am hearing," he added.

The 13th season of the IPL was held in October and November last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in November last year confirmed that the 14th edition of the tournament will be held in April and May in India.

"Yeah, absolutely. April, May we’ll have another one (referring to IPL 2021). No, no it (the speculations) is not true. The UAE was only for the IPL. Yeah, yeah. We will host England in India. We will host domestic cricket in India. Ranji Trophy, we will crease bio bubble and we will do it," dada had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma