New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian batsman Sanju Samson has replaced Australian's Steven Smith as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, according to the list of retained players released by the franchise ahead of the auctions for the upcoming season.

Kings XI Punjab has released Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after his dismal performance in the 13th edition of the IPL held in the United Arab Emirates last year amidst the pandemic. Among the prominent players released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore are: Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and Isuru Udana.

Reacting to his appointment, Samson said he is excited about the challenges lying ahead of him and looks forward to the upcoming season. "It is an absolute honour to have been announced as the captain of Rajasthan Royals. It is a team that is so close to my heart, which I have been lucky enough to play for over the years, and I am excited about the challenge that lies ahead of me as the leader of the team."

Chennai Super Kings has retained Suresh Raina and released Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav and Murali Vijay. Raina had opted out of the previous season citing personal reasons" and the franchise had had a poor show in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians have released its star bowler Lasith Malinga. Malinga has been a key bowler for the franchise over the years and was instrumental in the team's thrilling win against Chennai Super Kings in the finals of the IPL 2019.

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained all its prominent players and released Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Bhavanka, Billy Stanlake Fabian Allen, and Yarra Prithviraj. Kolkata Knight Riders retained Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik, though released Tom Brandon and four uncapped players.

Retained players of Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran, Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, M Ashwin, Malkande, Porel, and Harpreet Singh.

Retained players of Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Narayan Jagadeeshan, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Sai Kishore

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja