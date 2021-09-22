IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS: Kartik Tyagi bowled a brilliant last over as Rajasthan Royals pulled off a two-run win against Punjab Kings in Dubai.

Dubai | Jagran Sports Desk: Fast bowler Kartik Tyagi took two wickets and defended four runs in the last over, helping Rajasthan Royals claim a sensational two-run win against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Dubai on Tuesday. (FULL MATCH SCORECARD)

Punjab needed just four runs off the last six deliveries but Tyagi snared Nicholas Pooran (32) and Deepak Hooda (0) and gave away only one run to help Rajasthan seal the match in their favour.

Punjab ended their innings at 183 for four, chasing 186 to win.

Punjab had a solid start to their chase of 186 with openers Mayank Agarwal (67) and KL Rahul (49) putting up 120 runs in 11.5 overs.

With Aiden Markram (26 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (32) going strong, it looked like it would be only a matter of time when Punjab would wrap up the match.

However, Punjab made a mess in the last over to suffer their sixth defeat from nine matches. With this win, the Royals moved to the fifth spot after four wins from eight matches.

Earlier, the 22-year-old Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) shared eight wickets between them to help Punjab to restrict Rajasthan to 185 in 20 overs after they were going strong at 169 for 5 in 17 overs.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and Mahipal Lomror (43) scored the bulk of the runs for Rajasthan.

Jaiswal was part of two vital partnerships, adding 54 with his new opening partner Evin Lewis (36) and then sharing another 48 off 28 balls with Liam Livingstone (25).

Lomror then smashed his way to a 17-ball 43, studded with four sixes and two fours.

However, in the last three overs, Shami claimed three wickets and Arshdeep completed his five-for to wrap up the RR innings.

Chasing the total, Mayank and KL Rahul looked in good touch. KL Rahul, who was dropped thrice, smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes in his 33-ball innings. He also crossed 3000 IPL runs during his knock.

Mayank too produced seven hits to the fence and also clobbered two sixes in his 43-ball knock. Once the Punjab skipper was caught off Chetan Sakariya (1/31) in 12th over, Agarwal too was removed by Rahul Tewatia (1/23).

Markram and Pooran then played some delightful shots to keep their chase on track before they were undone by a brilliant last-over by Tyagi.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta