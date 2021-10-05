Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified in the play-offs while Sunrisers are not even in the race to qualify for the playoffs. So far, RCB and SRH have locked horns 26 times in the IPL, out of which, the former has won 8 matches the latter has won 10 games with a single no-result game.

Here's everything you need to know about the 52nd match of IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore & Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB vs SRH: Pitch report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is expected to favour batsmen as the pitch is wicket batting-friendly. The clash between RCB and SRH can be a scoring match. The pitch can also assist bowlers such as Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan.

RCB vs SRH: Weather forecast

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Abu Dhabi. As per the forecast, the temperature will hover around 32 to 35 degrees Celsius and with zero chances of rain during the match.

RCB vs SRH: Dream XI prediction

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Roy, Glenn Maxwell, KS Bharat, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

RCB vs SRH: Probable playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, KS Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

RCB vs SRH: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Srikar Bharat, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Prabhudessai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijnn

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy

