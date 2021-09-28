Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 43rd match of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore had won their last game with 54 runs against MI while Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan witnessed a defeat against SRH in their last match. So far, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have locked horns 22 times in the IPL, out of which, RCB has won 11 matches and RR has won 10 matches. Their head to head has been near-even in the previous seasons.

Here's everything you need to know about the 43rd match of IPL 2021 between Bangalore and Rajasthan.

RCB vs RR Pitch report:

Dubai's pitch is expected to assist batsmen and might help them to score big in the upcoming match. Of the two games played in the stadium, teams who batted first won.

RCB vs RR Weather Report:

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Dubai. As per the forecast, the temperature will hover around 35 degree Celcius with zero chances of rain for an uninterrupted match.

RCB vs RR Dream XI Predictions:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman.

RCB vs RR probable playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Captain, wk), David Miller/Glenn Phillips, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia/Shreyas Gopal, Muztafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya.

RCB vs RR Full squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Srikar Bharat, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Prabhudessai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Anuj Rawat, Chris Morris, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Akash Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee

