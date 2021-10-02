Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 48th match of the 14th season of IPL will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 3:30 pm Sunday. Virat Kohli-led RCB and KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings both teams have won their last match. So far, Bengaluru and Punjab have locked horns 27 times in the IPL, out of which, RCB has won 12 matches and PBKS has won 15 matches. However, the match is very crucial for Punjab as if they lose the match their chances of qualifying in the play-offs will vanish.

Here's everything you need to know about the 48th match of IPL 2021 between Bangalore and Punjab.

RCB vs PBKS: Pitch Report

Sharjah's cricket pitch is expected to assist bowlers as it is a tough one for batting. The spinners are likely to get help from the pitch and teams should opt for chasing if wins the toss.

RCB vs PBKS: Weather Forecast

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in SharjahAs per the forecast, the temperature will hover around 38 degrees Celcius, 48 percent humidity, and with zero chances of rain for an uninterrupted match.

RCB vs PBKS: Dream 11 prediction

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, KS Bharat (wk), Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

RCB vs PBKS: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson/George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

RCB vs PBKS: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Srikar Bharat, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Prabhudessai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Dawid Malan, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Utkarsh Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson

Posted By: Ashita Singh