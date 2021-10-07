Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 56th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at Dubai International stadium at 7:30 pm. For cricket lovers, this match will be worth watching as the two qualified teams will be playing up against each other. Delhi Capitals have won their last match from Chennai while RCB has witnessed a defeat against SRH in their previous match. So far RCB and DChave clashed 26 times out of which RCB has won 15 matches and DC has won 10 with a no-result game.

Here's everything you need to know about the 56th match of IPL 2021 between RCB and DC

RCB vs DC: Pitch Report

Dubai's pitch is expected to assist both departments equally as the surface here in Dubai is unpredictable at times. Scoring runs is always tough in the middle phase of the game.

RCB vs DC: Weather forecast

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Dubai. As per the forecast, the temperature will be 36 degree Celsius and with zero chances of rain during the match.

RCB vs DC: Dream XI prediction

Rishabh Pant (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Ripal Patel, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje

RCB vs DC: Probable playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Kona Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer/Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ripal Patel/Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

RCB vs DC : Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Srikar Bharat, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Prabhudessai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Vishnu Vinod, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ripal Patel, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Praveen Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi

