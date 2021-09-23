UAE | Jagran Sports Desk: The 35th match of the IPL 14 will be played between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli's Royal Challenger Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, September 24. The most anticipated clash between CSK and RCB will start at 7:30 pm. So far, the two favorites RCB and CSK have locked horns a total of 26 times, out of which Chennai has won 17 games while Bengaluru has only won 9 games. CSK and RCB is always a big battle to look out for as both the teams have won the IPL trophies in the past seasons.

Here are all the details, From Pitch Report to Playing XI that you need about the 35th Match of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pitch report:

The Pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has traditionally favoured batsman and was a graveyard for bowlers. The pitch in the next match will assist Batsman to run big scores as earlier the games here have witnessed scores of 200 or more.

Weather Report:

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Sharjah Friday. As per the forecast, the temperature will remain below 30 degrees Celcius with zero chances of rain for an uninterrupted match.



Dream XI:

AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harsha Patel, Kyle Jamieson

Probable Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Full squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Srikar Bharat, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Prabhudessai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Hari Nishanth, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Harishankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shardul Thakur, Jason Behrendorff

Posted By: Ashita Singh