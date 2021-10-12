Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 2nd Qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2021 will be played between Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, October 13. Delhi Capitals despite being the table-toppers failed to win against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021. While Kolkata Knight Riders won the Eliminator game against RCB to proceed further in the T20 league. In the upcoming clash of Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, the winning team will pave their way to the finals of IPL 2021. The team will further play against Chennai Super Kings on October 15, 2021, to fight for the IPL trophy this year.

Here's everything you need to know about pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, and probable playing XI of DC and KKR

Pitch report:

The pitch is Sharjah is expected to be a balanced pitch this year. In the first innings of the game, it is expected to favour the batters while the spinners might get an assist in the second half of the match.

Weather forecast:

The weather is expected to stay dry in Sharjah on Wednesday. The temperature will hover around 30 to degrees Celsius with zero percent precipitation.

Dream XI prediction:

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

Probable playing XI of both sides:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel

Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Vishnu Vinod, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ripal Patel, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Ben Dwarshuis, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Tim Southee

Posted By: Ashita Singh