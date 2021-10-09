Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The first Qualifier of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be played between a 'young pretender' Delhi Capitals (DC) led by explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's experienced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 10.

After a disappointing season last year, Dhoni's CSK are back in familiar settings of playoff rounds, which they have done 11 out of 12 times. However, losing three straight games would worry Dhoni a bit ahead of Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Pant's DC would be high on confidence and would look to seal a place in the final.

Here's everything you need to know about pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11 and probable playing XI of Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2021 Qualifier 1:

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium generally favours the batsmen and it is expected to do that once again on Sunday. Team winning the toss would look to bat first. Experts suggest that a first innings total of 170-175 would be a par score in Dubai.

Weather forecast:

The weather is expected to be good in Dubai on Sunday and the rains Gods would stay away. The temperate will hover around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Dream 11:

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan and Josh Hazlewood.

Probable playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood.

Full squads of both sides:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishaanth.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma