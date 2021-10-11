New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The first qualifier of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League was played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa smashed respective fifties before skipper MS Dhoni's cameo fired Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 first qualifier at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Chennai was given an early jolt as Anrich Nortje bowled Faf du Plessis through the gate on the fourth ball of the innings. However, CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 as Dhoni returned to form with a much-needed 18 off six balls.

Here are the talking points of the thriller between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw- Rishabh Pant mixed bag

The duo's partnership meant led Delhi to score 172 in a rhythmic manner. Prithvi Shaw (60) gave a flying start while Pant joined him and scored a fifty to give Delhi Capitals a fighting total in the clash against CSK in the first match of playoffs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad- Robin Uthappa show

Robin Uthappa, promoted surprisingly, got off the mark and Ruturaj Gaikwad alongside him pulled the CSK cart to the finale of season 14. Ruturaj Gaikwad (70 off 50 balls) and Robin Uthappa (63 off 44 balls) played important knocks to power Chennai Super Kings to a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

Tom Curran to the rescue!

After stumping Robin Uthappa, Tom bowled out Shardul Thakur and later struck to dismiss Moeen Ali in the penultimate over. Tom brought back hopes for DC to win by giving 3 wickets off 29 runs.

MS Dhoni's stylish finish

Vintage MS Dhoni struck as he hammered the bowlers in the last and 2nd last over with 3 fours and 1 six. Dhoni scored 18 runs off just six balls to provide Chennai Super Kings with a fantastic win against Delhi Capitals in the race to the finale.

CSK the first finalist !!

Chennai Super Kings is the first finalist of the 14th season of IPL in the year 2021. With an overwhelming win against the then-table-toppers Delhi Capitals in the first qualifiers Chennai Super Kings is the first franchise to pave their way into the finale.

Posted By: Ashita Singh