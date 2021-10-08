New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Rajasthan Royals for a huge win by 86 runs in Sharjah. Batting first, KKR posted 171/4 one of the highest total at Sharjah in the 14th season of IPL. Now after the result of the 54th match, only two teams - KKR and MI - are in the pond for play-offs. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led MI handsomely won from Rajasthan by eight wickets and 70 balls to spare to move to the fifth spot in the table.

At the later stage of IPL after CSK, RCB, DC qualified there were as many as four teams in the mix for the fourth position. Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, defending champions Mumbai Indians and KKR. After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win last night it has become tough for the defending champions to qualify in the playoffs despite having the same number of points and the reason for that is MI’s lower net run rate.

What is Net Run Rate and how it is calculated?

According to IPL's official page, "A team’s net run rate is calculated by deducting from the average runs per over scored by that team throughout the season, the average runs per over scored against that team throughout the season."

The rules further state, " In the event of a team being all out in less than its full quota of overs, the calculation of its net run rate shall be based on the full quota of overs to which it would have been entitled and not on the number of overs in which the team was dismissed."

If a team's run rate is higher than their opposition then it will be positive otherwise if the run rate is lower the NRR will be negative for a team.

Formula to calculate NRR

-NRR = [(Total runs scored by team)/(Total overs played by team)] – [(Total runs scored against team)/(Total overs played against team)].

How can Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs?

It is most likely that KKR has almost captured the 4th spot in the IPL 2021 for the play-off but still MI's hope for qualifying is still alive on the basis of numbers.

To enter the playoffs MI in the match against SRH need to win the toss and bat first there is no other option. If so not batting first can also shatter their dreams of qualifying.

If they succeed to bat first then also MI will need to score more than 250 runs in the upcoming match and win the match by more than 173 runs.

If talking about the Points table, then one must note that Delhi Capitals are on the top of the table and have secured their position for ending up in the first 2. While CSK is on second and RCB is on the third spot. The top two teams enjoy an added advantage to play two qualifiers for the finale.

Can RCB end up in top-2?

With one more game left for RCB, they might end up in the top two, to play against DC in the first qualifier. If only Virat-Kohli led RCB in today's match can score about 200 runs and win by a margin of 163 runs. Also, same as Mumbai, RCB cannot afford to chase in the upcoming match to end up in the top 2.

Posted By: Ashita Singh