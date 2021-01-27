The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold the players auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League on February 18 in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold the players auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League on February 18 in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, IPL announced on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The board is yet to take a call on whether or not to hold the 14th edition of the cash-rich league in India amidst the pandemic. The country, however, is scheduled to host a four-match test series against England prior to the upcoming season. The auction will be held at a time when the Virat Kohli's men have had already played two test matches against England; therefore, the smooth conduct of the competition, or otherwise, would give BCCI an idea whether IPL can be held in the country.

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

The daily coronavirus tally has hovered below 20,000 mark in the past few weeks -- a significant reduction from the figures topping one lakh prior to November, last year. The nation has kicked off world's largest inoculation drive, with priorities set for the frontline and healthcare workers in the first phase.

The announcement of the auction date has come days after all franchise released list of players they decided to retain or release on Thursday. Indian batsman Sanju Samson has replaced Australian's Steven Smith as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season. Chennai Super Kings has retained Suresh Raina and released Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav and Murali Vijay. Kings XI Punjab has released Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after his dismal performance in IPL 13. Among the prominent players released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore are: Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and Isuru Udana.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja