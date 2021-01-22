The Board of Control for Cricket in India is likely to conduct the auction for the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League on February 18, though the venue for the same is yet to be finalise

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India is likely to conduct the auction for the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League on February 18, though the venue for the same is yet to be finalised, a board official told news agency PTI.

The development comes two days after all eight existing franchise released the list of players they retained for the upcoming season. The previous edition of the cash-rich league was held in the United Arab Emirates amid pandemic.

While the daily Covid tally has reduced significantly over the past few months, the board is yet to decided whether the upcoming edition will be held in India or outside the country. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that the board would do everything possible to hold the event at home.

The event is likely to be held in the months of April and May. Prior to that, India is scheduled to play a four-match test series against England at home. A smooth conduct of this series would pave the way for the cash-rich leave to be held at home.

Prior to the auction, all franchise released list of players they decided to retain or release on Thursday. Indian batsman Sanju Samson has replaced Australian's Steven Smith as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season. Chennai Super Kings has retained Suresh Raina and released Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav and Murali Vijay.

Kings XI Punjab has released Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after his dismal performance in IPL 13. Among the prominent players released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore are: Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and Isuru Udana.

