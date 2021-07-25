Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 will be played on October 10 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11 and Qualifier 2 on October 13. The final is set to be played on October 15.

Dubai/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League will resume with a high voltage clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

"Yes, we are kicking off with the MI-CSK clash on September 19. Qualifier 1 and 2 will be played on October 10 and 13 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11. The full schedule of the remaining games will be handed to the teams soon,” news agency ANI quoted its sources as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma