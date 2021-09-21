IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR: The 3rd game of IPL 2021 phase 2 will be played between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The third game of the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played between KL Rahul's Punjab Kings and Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have been perennial under-achievers in the IPL 2021 and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons.

Here's everything you need to know about pitch report, weather forecast, dream XI and probable playing XI for the third game of phase 2 of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals:

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to assist the batsmen in both innings. Cricket experts and pundits believe that the pitch might also assist the pacers in the initial phase of the game while the spinners would need to bowl tight lengths to get wickets.

Weather Report:

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Dubai on Tuesday. They have said that the temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celsius with 61 per cent humidity.

Dream XI:

KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), David Miller (vice captain), Shahrukh Khan, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Mohammad Shami, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat and Arshdeep Singh.

Probable Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin/ Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Full squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav and Mahipal Lomror.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar and Jalaj Saxena.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma