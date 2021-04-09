IPL 2021: The first IPL 2021 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai between Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Amid the alarming surge in coronavirus cases which has prompted the return of lockdowns and night curfews in several parts of the country, cricketing fans across the country got a reason to smile and enjoy, courtesy the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The IPL 2021 is going to start from today, April 9, and the first match of the cash-rich league will witness a fight between India's captain -- Virat Kohli -- and his deputy -- Rohit Sharma.

After pulling off a successful and spectacular IPL 2020 in UAE, the BCCI has this year brought the cash-rich league back home. The first IPL 2021 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai between Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit-led Mumbai Indians. While Mumbai Indians will be looking forward to winning their sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) title and complete a hat-trick of titles, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will try to lift their inaugural title this year.

Even though the Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in the IPL ever, the team has an unwanted record to its name. Despite winning the title five times, the Mumbai Indian are not able to win the first game of the tournament since 2013. The MI lost all its opening matches in the last eight editions of the tournament and will surely look forward to breaking this chain today when they face the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Let's have a look at all 8 opening matches MI have lost since 2013:

MI vs RCB, 2013

In this last over thriller, chasing a target of 156 runs, Mumbai Indians needed 10 runs off the last over. However, the MI pipped by a narrow margin of 2 runs after they lost 2 crucial wickets in the last over.

MI vs KKR, 2014

Chasing a target of 164 runs, the Mumbai Indians fell short of 41 runs and lost the match with KKR bowlers emerging as the stars.

MI vs KKR, 2015

While Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy this year, the start of the tournament was not very good. Mumbai Indians, in this year's tournament opener, set a target of 168 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The KKR went on to chase the target with ease and seven wickets remaining and nine balls left.

MI vs RPS, 2016

In this year also, Mumbai Indians failed to break the chain losing tournament openers and lost convincingly by nine wickets to the newly inducted team Rising Pune Giants.

MI vs RPS, 2017

Despite scoring 184 in the first innings, Mumbai found a way to lose their opening match in 2017 as well. Chasing 185, Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith scored crucial fifties and led their team to a convincing victory with just one ball to spare.

MI vs CSK, 2018

Batting first Mumbai scored 165 and set a target of 166 for the CSK, who was returning to the tournament after 2 years ban. The MI managed to stop CSK from reaching the target and in 16.3 overs CSK were down and out at 118/8. However, fate has other plans for MI and Dwayne Bravo hung in there to score a match-winning 68 from 30 deliveries.

MI vs DC, 2019

This match will be remembered for Rishabh Pant's fiery 78 from 27 balls and Yuvraj Singh's 53 off 35 balls. Both the batsmen powered Delhi to a massive total of 213/6. Chasing 214, the Mumbai Indians, despite Krunal Pandya's 32 off 15 balls, fell short of 37 runs and lost another tournament opener.

MI vs CSK, 2020

Mumbai Indians set a target of 162 for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and it was never going to be enough for a quality side like CSK. Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and Sam Curran's class batting took the CSK off to a flying start and Mumbai Indians once again remained on the losing side.

