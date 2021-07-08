IPL 2021: MS Dhoni had retired from international cricket last year. Since then, it was speculated that the 40-year-old would soon bid adieu to the IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Quashing rumours over the retirement of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chief executive officer (CEO) Kasi Viswanathan has said that the veteran wicket-keeper batsman would likely continue with the franchise for another one or two years.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Viswanathan said that Dhoni is "fully fit and trains a lot", adding that there is no reason to stop and retire from the cash-rich league.

"As far we are concerned, we are happy for what he is doing for CSK. It is not just about his captaincy or the fact that he is a guide or a leader as the most experienced player," said Viswanathan, "We feel he is still good and brings value as a player to the side. He has been a finisher and is doing that for us".

Dhoni had retired from international cricket last year. Since then, it was speculated that the 40-year-old would soon bid adieu to the IPL. The 40-year-old has also been struggling with the bat and has managed to score just 37 runs from seven games at an average of 12.33 this year.

Despite Dhoni's struggles with the bat, CSK has been doing a wonderful job this year. In the first phase of the IPL 2021, CSK played seven games, winning five of them. They currently have 10 points at a net run rate of +1.263.

The second half of the IPL 2021 would be played at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September and October this year and it would be interesting to see whether Dhoni's side would be able to finish in the top four.

Dhoni has been captaining the CSK franchise since the inaugural 2008 season. He had briefly led Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in 2016 when CSK was suspended but was removed as skipper prior to the next season as RPS finished seventh in 2016.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma