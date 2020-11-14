IPL 2021: While it is clear that Dhoni will continue to play for CSK in the coming years, it is expected that the 39-year-old might quite from captaincy to focus on his batting.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings, which has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) three times, had a disappointing 13th season as they finished to reach the playoffs of the tournament for the first time in the history of the cash-rich league. Following the tournament, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni hinted that he might leave the captaincy as it is "time to hand it over to the next generation".

"We need to slightly change our core group and look for the next ten years. At the start of the IPL, we made a team and it served well. There comes a time where you have to shift a bit, hand it over to the next generation. We'll come back strong, that's what we are known for," Dhoni had said earlier.

While it is clear that Dhoni will continue to play for CSK in the coming years, it is expected that the 39-year-old might quite from the top position to focus on his batting. Dhoni had a particularly bad season with the bat in 2020 as the veteran Indian cricketer managed to score just 200 runs at an average of just 25.

Though no official confirmation has been made on Dhoni, former Indian batting coach believes that the 39-year-old might over the CSK captaincy to South African cricketer Faf du Plessis.

"As far as I know, MS Dhoni might have thought after 2011 if he should be continuing to captain the Indian team but he knew that India had quite a few tough encounters after that, we had to go and play in England and Australia and at that time there was no captaincy candidate ready, so he only handled that burden and at the right time he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli and he also played after that," Sanjay Bangar said on Star Sport' show Cricket Connected.

"So as far as I can understand, I feel that MS Dhoni may not be the captain next year and may play as a player and give the captaincy at this stage to Faf du Plessis for the transition to happen under Faf du Plessis," he said.

"Because as of now, they do not have any other option as a captain and if you talk outside the team, in the auction or in the trading, none of the teams would be releasing a player who has the capability of becoming the captain of CSK," he added.

Meanwhile, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that IPL 2021 will be held in April in India in a "bio-secure environment".

"Yeah, absolutely. April, May we’ll have another one (referring to IPL 2021). No, no it (the speculations) is not true. The UAE was only for the IPL. Yeah, yeah. We will host England in India. We will host domestic cricket in India. Ranji Trophy, we will crease bio bubble and we will do it," he had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma