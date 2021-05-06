IPL 2021: The league was suspended after four players and two coaching staff members from three different teams tested positive for COVID-19 inside the bio-bubble.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The barrage of COVID-19 infections may have forced the suspension of IPL 2021 but now the BCCI and franchise managements are making all possible efforts to ensure return of national and foreign players.

Chennai Super Kings skipper and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has assured the team players that he would be the last person to leave the CSK camp after overseeing that each one of his colleagues have left for home safely and securely, according to a report by The Indian Express.

As per the report, Dhoni told his teammates in a video message that since the tounament was held in India, the home players should wait for the foreign players to leave first, meanwhile he will be the last person to leave.

"Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure," The Indian Express quoted a CSK member as saying.

CSK has organised a charter flight to ferry its players from Mumbai. A ten-seater aircraft took some of its players to Mumbai and Rajkot in the morning. Later in the evening another flight was arranged to take players to Bangalore and Chennai. Dhoni will leave for his hometown Ranchi on Thursday evening.

The Englishmen were the first ones out with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians awaited an escape to Maldives as the now-suspended IPL's foreign recruits charted their way back home assisted by the BCCI on Wednesday.

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy landed in London to begin a 10-day quarantine before heading to their respective homes.

