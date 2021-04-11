IPL 2021: In a statement, the IPL said that it is CSK's first offence of the season under its Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences which is why Dhoni has been fined Rs 12 lakh.

Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Things didn't start on a positive note for Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday after they lost their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by seven wickets against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC). CSK, which has won three IPL titles, suffered another setback on Sunday morning after their skipper MS Dhoni was penalised for Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against DC.

"Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10," the statement read.

Asked to bat first, the Chennai Super Kings had made a decent total of 188 for the loss of seven wickets, thanks to handy 56 off 36 balls from Suresh Raina. However, the Delhi Capitals chased down the total in just 18 overs with their openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw scoring 85 and 72 respectively.

Following the loss, Dhoni blamed the bowlers, saying the batsmen did a good job to help Chennai Super Kings reach 188 inside their 20 overs.

"We could have bowled slightly better, and if batters are hitting you over the fields, that's fair enough. The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled, but the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games," the 39-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Pant, who was playing his first IPL game as a captain, lauded his bowlers, especially Avesh Khan and Tom Curran, saying they did a "pretty good job" in restricting Chennai Super Kings to just 188.

"We were thinking as to what we will do without Nortje and Rabada and I thought we had to do with the options we have. No, there was no effort for the NRR as it is still early stages in the tournament," he said at the post-match conference.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma