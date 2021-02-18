New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chris Morris on Thursday surpassed Yuvraj Singh to become the most expensive buy in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Morris was brought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore. Meanwhile, the auctions for the IPL 2021 also saw an intense bidding battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings for Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell was finally brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore.

The mini-auction for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway with 292 cricketers -- 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations -- going into fray to grab a place in eight franchises.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

16:53 pm: Piyush Chawla heads to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.40 crore.

16:49 pm: Harbhajan Singh goes unsold

16:48 pm: Rahul Sharma goes unsold

16:47 pm: Adil Rashid goes unsold.

16:47 pm: Umesh Yadav heads to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1 crore.

16:43 pm: Mumbai Indians buys Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rs 5 crore.

16:41 pm: Jhye Richardson brought by Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore

16:04 pm: David Malan sold to Punjab Kings.

16:03 pm: Chris Morris sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore

15:51 pm: Shivam Dube goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore.

15:44 pm: Moeen Ali sold to CSK for Rs 7 crore.

15:37 pm: Shakib Al Hasan sold to KKR

15:35 pm: Glenn Maxwell sold to RCB for Rs 14.25 crore.

15:15 pm: Steve Smith sold for Rs 2.20 crore to Delhi Capitals

15:12 pm: Karun Nair, Alex Hales, Jason Roy go unsold

15:05 pm: IPL 2021 Player Auction begins

14:50 pm: Ahead of the mini-auctions, Ashish Nehra has said that the Chennai Super Kings might go for Kedar Jadhav once again, who has a base price of Rs 2 crore.

"It is difficult but I see Kedar Jadhav as the only player they could go for. If they can get him at a lesser price as I think he was around 8 crore or so. Those things are very important. Other than that, I don't think they will go for any of the other players they have left," Nehra said.

14:35 pm: The highest purse available is with Anil Kumble coached 'Punjab Kings', formerly Kings XI Punjab, which has Rs 53.20 crore available for spending on nine spots.

14:30 pm: With 61 slots across eight franchises up for grabs, Royal Challengers Bangalore has the maximum, 11 vacancies, to fill with a purse of Rs 35.4 crore while Sunrisers Hyderabad has only three slots available with Rs 10.75 crore in its kitty.

14:23 pm: A total of 292 players have been enlisted for the shortened auctions -- 164 of them Indian and 125 overseas. There will also be three associate players in the auction.

14:15 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of English Jagran where we will be covering all the latest updates from the IPL 2021 mini-auctions.

