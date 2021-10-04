Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 51st clash of the 14th season of IPL will be played between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The match will remain of utmost importance to both sides as the upcoming game will decide which team will remain in the race to play-offs. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals both the teams have to win their remaining matches to qualify for the play-offs. So far, MI and RR have locked horns 26 times in the IPL, out of which, MI has won 13 matches RR has won 12 games with a single no-result game.

Here's everything you need to know about the 51st match of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals

MI vs RR: Pitch Report

Sharjah's pitch is expected to assist batsmen as they can easily score up to a total of 150 runs batting first. The team winning the toss should opt to bowl first as chasing is a better option.

MI vs RR: Weather Report

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Sharjah. As per the forecast, the temperature will hover around 36 degrees Celsius, 54 percent humidity, and with zero chances of rain during the match.

MI vs RR: Dream XI prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

MI vs RR: Probable playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI vs RR: Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Anuj Rawat, Chris Morris, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Akash Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah,Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh, James Neesham

