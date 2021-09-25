Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In what could be termed as a clash of cans, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians would lock horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the game 39th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday. So far, the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 28 times. Mumbai Indians have won 17 of those games while Royal Challengers Bangalore have 11 victories.

Here's everything you need to know about the 39th match of the IPL 2021 between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians would lock horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Pitch report:

Like 2020, the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to assist the fast bowlers in the initial overs. However, the pitch would assist the batsmen in the latter half of the game.

Weather forecast:

The rains Gods will stay away in Dubai on Sunday and the conditions are expected to be hot and humid. The temperature will likely hover around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Dream 11:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Probable playing XI of both sides:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Full squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep and AB de Villiers.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain) Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma